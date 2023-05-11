Bellator Paris weigh-in results, Mousasi vs Edwards

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards airs live on Showtime from AccorArena in Paris, France on Friday, May 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) goes up against Fabian Edwards (11-2). In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Brent Primus (11-3) faces Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) in the World Grand Prix quarter-final.
Get Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 13.
Bellator Paris fight card
Main card
- Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bout
- Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis
- Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah
Preliminary card
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
- Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers
- Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
- Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
- Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne
- Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto
- Steven Hill vs. Nicolo Solli