Bellator Paris weigh-in results, Mousasi vs Edwards

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards airs live on Showtime from AccorArena in Paris, France on Friday, May 12. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) goes up against Fabian Edwards (11-2). In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Brent Primus (11-3) faces Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) in the World Grand Prix quarter-final.

Get Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 13.

Bellator Paris fight card

Main card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bout
  • Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis
  • Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary card

  • Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina
  • Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
  • Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers
  • Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
  • Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde
  • Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
  • Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne
  • Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto
  • Steven Hill vs. Nicolo Solli

