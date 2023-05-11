Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) defends his title against Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) in the main event at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13. The world championship clash is scheduled for twelve rounds live on ESPN+. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) and Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) battle it out with the vacant WBO bantamweight title on the line. Also on the card, Derrick Murray (17-8-1, 6 KOs) takes on Gabriel Flores Jr (21-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card.