Search
Boxing

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Janibek vs Butler: 12-round world championship clash at Stockton Arena

Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) defends his title against Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) in the main event at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13. The world championship clash is scheduled for twelve rounds live on ESPN+. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the twelve-round co-main event, Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) and Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) battle it out with the vacant WBO bantamweight title on the line. Also on the card, Derrick Murray (17-8-1, 6 KOs) takes on Gabriel Flores Jr (21-2, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097