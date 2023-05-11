Search
Boxing

KSI vs Joe Fournier final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

MF & DAZN X Series 007

YouTuber turned fighter KSI (3-0, 3 KOs) and fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) square off in the headline bout topping MF & DAZN: X Series 007 fight card at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, May 13. The cruiserweight clash is scheduled for six rounds live stream on DAZN. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Deji Olatunji battles it out against Swarmz in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Anthony Taylor takes on Salt Papi in a three-rounder at catchweight and DK Money faces ViruZz in a three-rounder at cruiserweight. Also on the card, Tennessee Thresh meets Paigey Cakey and Little Bellsy duels Lil Kymchii in a pair of three-round bouts.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

Get KSI vs Fournier full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingFeaturedNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097