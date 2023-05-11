YouTuber turned fighter KSI (3-0, 3 KOs) and fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) square off in the headline bout topping MF & DAZN: X Series 007 fight card at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, May 13. The cruiserweight clash is scheduled for six rounds live stream on DAZN. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Deji Olatunji battles it out against Swarmz in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Anthony Taylor takes on Salt Papi in a three-rounder at catchweight and DK Money faces ViruZz in a three-rounder at cruiserweight. Also on the card, Tennessee Thresh meets Paigey Cakey and Little Bellsy duels Lil Kymchii in a pair of three-round bouts.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

Get KSI vs Fournier full fight card.