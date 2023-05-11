Rolando Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) and fellow-former world title challenger and interim titleholder Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) square off for the vacant WBA super lightweight title in the main event live on Showtime from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. Two days before the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) takes on Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Kenneth Sims Jr (19-2-1, 7 KOs) and Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) battle it out in a twelve-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.

