Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards prelims

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards free prelims air live from AccorArena in Paris, France on Friday, May 12 leading to the main card on Showtime.

Bellator Paris preliminary card looks as the following:

Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers

Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi

Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde

Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie

Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu

Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne

Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto

Steven Hill vs. Nicolo Solli

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 13.

Get Bellator 296 full fight card and start time.