Bellator 296 airs live on Showtime from AccorArena in Paris, France on Friday, May 12. In the main event, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) goes up against Fabian Edwards (11-2). In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Brent Primus (11-3) meets Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) in the World Grand Prix quarter-final bout.
Also on the card, former middleweight champion Douglas Lima (32-11) takes on No. 10-ranked Costello van Steenis (14-2). Plus, Thibault Gouti (14-6) and Kane Mousah (14-4) battle it out at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 13.
How to watch Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT
Australia
Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 6 am AEST
Prelims: 2 am AEST
MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards from practically anywhere.
Bellator 296 fight card
Get Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
- Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bout
- Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis
- Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah
Preliminary card
- Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina
- Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
- Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers
- Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
- Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
- Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde
- Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
- Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne
- Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto
- Steven Hill vs. Nicolo Solli