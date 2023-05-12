Bellator 296 airs live on Showtime from AccorArena in Paris, France on Friday, May 12. In the main event, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) goes up against Fabian Edwards (11-2). In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Brent Primus (11-3) meets Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) in the World Grand Prix quarter-final bout.

Also on the card, former middleweight champion Douglas Lima (32-11) takes on No. 10-ranked Costello van Steenis (14-2). Plus, Thibault Gouti (14-6) and Kane Mousah (14-4) battle it out at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 13.

How to watch Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, May 12

Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT

Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 6 am AEST

Prelims: 2 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards from practically anywhere.

Bellator 296 fight card

Get Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bout

Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis

Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary card

Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina

Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit

Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers

Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski

Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi

Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde

Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie

Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu

Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne

Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto

Steven Hill vs. Nicolo Solli