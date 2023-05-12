Search
Bellator 296 results, start time, live stream, how to watch, Mousasi vs Edwards

Stream Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards results live from Paris, France
Gegard Mousasi vs Fabian Edwards faceoff | Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards

Bellator 296 airs live on Showtime from AccorArena in Paris, France on Friday, May 12. In the main event, former middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) goes up against Fabian Edwards (11-2). In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Brent Primus (11-3) meets Mansour Barnaoui (20-4) in the World Grand Prix quarter-final bout.

Also on the card, former middleweight champion Douglas Lima (32-11) takes on No. 10-ranked Costello van Steenis (14-2). Plus, Thibault Gouti (14-6) and Kane Mousah (14-4) battle it out at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, May 13.

How to watch Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT
Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: 10 Play
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 6 am AEST
Prelims: 2 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards from practically anywhere.

Bellator 296 fight card

Get Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards
  • Mansour Barnaoui vs. Brent Primus – Bellator lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final bout
  • Douglas Lima vs. Costello Van Steenis
  • Thibault Gouti vs. Kane Mousah

Preliminary card

  • Denise Kielholtz vs. Paula Cristina
  • Oliver Enkamp vs. Luca Poclit
  • Davy Gallon vs. Saul Rogers
  • Yves Landu vs. Piotr Niedzielski
  • Sarvarjon Khamidov vs. Kevin Petshi
  • Chris Gonzalez vs. Tim Wilde
  • Fabacary Diatta vs. Keir Harvie
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Georges Sasu
  • Bourama Camara vs. Romain Debienne
  • Simon Biyong vs. Jose Augusto
  • Steven Hill vs. Nicolo Solli
