Search
MMA

Brent Primus vs Mansour Barnaoui at Bellator 296 in Paris

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Bellator 296: Mousasi vs Edwards

High stakes are on the line for former Bellator Lightweight World Champion Brent Primus and his opponent, Paris’ own Mansour Barnaoui as they prepare to square off in the opening round of the $1,000,000 Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix tomorrow, Friday, May 12 live on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT from Accor Arena in Paris, France. With the fight looming, Showtime Sports has released a video highlighting the separate paths that have led them to this moment.

Ahead of their anticipated clash, Primus (11-3) and Barnaoui (20-4) muse on what inspires them and the importance of winning the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix Tournament. Primus, who won the Bellator Lightweight Championship against Michael Chandler in 2017, looks to conquer lightweight division for the second time, while Barnaoui, on the other hand, fights to cement his place on the marquee following his upset victory over Adam Piccolotti last October.

The feature will air on Friday during the Bellator 296 Showtime telecast headlined by a five-round main-event bout between former Middleweight World Champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) and Fabian Edwards (11-2). Plus, former Welterweight World Champion Douglas Lima (32-11) will make his middleweight debut in a three-round bout against top European contender Costello van Steenis (14-2) and Thibault Gouti (16-6) faces off against Kane Mousah (14-4) in a three round lightweight bout to open the telecast.

Cageside analyst John McCarthy is joined on the call by fellow analyst and former Strikeforce world champion Josh Thomson, play-by-play voice Dave Farrar and host Amanda Guerra. Michael C. Williams is the cage announcer.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
MMANewsPress ReleaseVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097