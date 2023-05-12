Brent Primus vs Mansour Barnaoui at Bellator 296 in Paris

High stakes are on the line for former Bellator Lightweight World Champion Brent Primus and his opponent, Paris’ own Mansour Barnaoui as they prepare to square off in the opening round of the $1,000,000 Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix tomorrow, Friday, May 12 live on Showtime at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT from Accor Arena in Paris, France. With the fight looming, Showtime Sports has released a video highlighting the separate paths that have led them to this moment.

Ahead of their anticipated clash, Primus (11-3) and Barnaoui (20-4) muse on what inspires them and the importance of winning the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix Tournament. Primus, who won the Bellator Lightweight Championship against Michael Chandler in 2017, looks to conquer lightweight division for the second time, while Barnaoui, on the other hand, fights to cement his place on the marquee following his upset victory over Adam Piccolotti last October.

The feature will air on Friday during the Bellator 296 Showtime telecast headlined by a five-round main-event bout between former Middleweight World Champion Gegard Mousasi (49-8-2) and Fabian Edwards (11-2). Plus, former Welterweight World Champion Douglas Lima (32-11) will make his middleweight debut in a three-round bout against top European contender Costello van Steenis (14-2) and Thibault Gouti (16-6) faces off against Kane Mousah (14-4) in a three round lightweight bout to open the telecast.

Cageside analyst John McCarthy is joined on the call by fellow analyst and former Strikeforce world champion Josh Thomson, play-by-play voice Dave Farrar and host Amanda Guerra. Michael C. Williams is the cage announcer.