Esteuri Suero vs Starling Castillo on May 13 in Las Vegas

Las Vegas native Rolando Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) and Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela battle it out for the vacant WBA super lightweight title in the main event at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship clash headlines the three-fight main card live on Showtime. A full lineup of undercard action has been confirmed today, pitting unbeaten Esteuri Suero against Starling Castillo in the ten-round super lightweight bout, headlining the prelims.

Advertisements

Also on the undercard live on YouTube, Michael Angeletti goes up against Michell Banquez in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Plus, Justin Viloria meets Pedro Pinillo in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

In the evening’s co-main event former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) of Las Vegas by way of Havana, Cuba and Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas square off in the ten-round super lightweight bout with the world title implications. The telecast opener features Los Angeles-based Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan up against Kenneth Sims Jr (19-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in the 12-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

Tickets for the event can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

Esteuri Suero vs Starling Castillo

Representing Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Suero (12-0, 9 KOs) will make his U.S. debut on Saturday night, having turned pro in 2019 with a first-round knockout over Elieser Torres. The 23-year-old jump started his professional record with knockouts in nine of his first 10 fights and by winning 10-round unanimous decisions in each of his last two fights – most recently besting Jose Fajardo Galvez in December.

He will be opposed by the 27-year-old Castillo (17-1-1, 13 KOs), who most recently fought fellow unbeaten Kenny de Leon to a draw last October. Also, a native of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Castillo’s only career defeat came via decision against the unbeaten Otar Eranosyan.

Michael Angeletti vs Michell Banquez

A highly skilled technician with blazing speed and surprising power, Angeletti (7-0, 6 KOs) scored the most impressive victory of his young career last time out, as he dominated the previously unbeaten Jeremy Adorno on his way to a fifth-round stoppage last October. Originally from New Orleans and now training in Spring, Texas, Angeletti carries a five-fight knockout streak into Saturday night.

He will face the 32-year-old Banquez (20-3, 14 KOs), a native of Venezuela who fights out of Florida. Banquez owns impressive victories over then-unbeaten opponents Prince Patel and Joahnys Argilagos, and most recently dropped decisions to Ramon Cardenas last July and Antonio Vargas in February.

Justin Viloria vs Pedro Pinillo

With a large contingent of supporters in attendance, Viloria (1-0, 1 KO) turned pro in April and delighted his fans with a sensational first round knockout over Sirdarious Smith.

The 18-year-old from Whittier, California will step up in competition when he faces Colombia’s Pinillo (5-1, 5 KOs) on Saturday. Pinillo turned pro in December 2019 and scored five-straight stoppages before losing a majority decision to Alejandro Nicasio Garcia in April 2022.

In other Romero vs Barroso undercard action

The non-televised undercard lineup will feature highly touted twin super bantamweight prospects in six-round fights as Chavez Barrientes (6-0, 5 KOs) meets Juan Centeno (8-7-3, 1 KO), while his twin brother Angel Barrientes (9-1, 6 KOs) battles Sharone Carter (13-6, 3 KOs).

Rounding out the card is Washington, D.C. prospect David Whitmire (1-0, 1 KO) in a four-round super welterweight matchup against Texas’ Javier Vargas (3-1, 3 KOs), and the pro debut of super middleweight Yojanler Martinez in a four-round bout taking on California’s Dario Guerrero-Meneses (3-5-1, 1 KO).

Romero vs Barroso fight card

The full Romero vs Barroso fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA super lightweight title

Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator

Prelims

Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Michell Banquez, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Pinillo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Chavez Barrientes vs. Juan Centeno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Angel Barrientes vs. Sharon Carter, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

David Whitmire vs. Javier Vargas, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Yojanler Martinez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 4 rounds, super middleweight