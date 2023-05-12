Search
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler weigh-in results

Janibek vs Butler: 12-round world championship clash at Stockton Arena

Undefeated WBO middleweight champion Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) defends his belt against Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) in the world championship main event at Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13. The twelve-round showdown airs live on ESPN+. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) and Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) square off in a twelve-rounder for the vacant WBO bantamweight title. Also on the card, Gabriel Flores Jr (21-2, 7 KOs) faces Derrick Murray (17-8-1, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Janibek vs Butler fight card

Main card

  • Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title
  • Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO bantamweight title
  • Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray, 8 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Robson Conceicao vs. Nicolas Polanco, 10 rounds, super featherweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Haven Brady Jr vs. D’Angelo Fuentes, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano, 4 rounds, featherweight
  • Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, featherweight
Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

