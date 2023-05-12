Search
KSI vs Joe Fournier weigh-in results

MF & DAZN X Series 007

YouTuber turned fighter KSI (3-0, 3 KOs) battles it out against fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) in the main event topping MF & DAZN: X Series 007 fight card at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, May 13. The cruiserweight showdown is scheduled for six rounds live stream on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, Swarmz and Deji Olatunji square off in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card, Salt Papi faces Anthony Taylor in a three-rounder at catchweight. In addition, DK Money takes on ViruZz in a three-rounder at cruiserweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

Get KSI vs Fournier full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

KSI vs Fournier fight card

  • KSI vs. Joe Fournier
  • Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz
  • Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor
  • ViruZz vs. DK Money
  • Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey
  • Little Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii
  • WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988
  • Corn vs. Unbaer
  • Luis Nestor vs. Archie King
