Rico Franco vs Kaleb Harris tops BKFC 46 Newcastle on July 1

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship returns to the United Kingdom on Saturday, July 1 with BKFC 46 taking place at Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle upon Tyne. On the top of fight card, Rico Franco, representing the country-host, goes up against Kaleb Harris of the United States. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds bout at welterweight.

“We’re thrilled to come back to Newcastle for the second time and the United Kingdom for the fifth time just in the past year,” said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC. “Since our first event in the United Kingdom last August the support from the fans in ticket sales and subscriptions to the BKFC App has been overwhelming with each of our four previous events taking place in front of massive crowds. We can’t wait to return on Saturday, July 1!”

“Rico Franco versus Kaleb Harris is the perfect bare-knuckle matchup. Two true warriors in a fight that stylistically promises fireworks from the opening bell.”

25-year-old Franco (8-2) of Grimsby, Lincolnshire was in action this past April in Leeds, England where he stopped Axel Birbes in the second round at BKFC 40. In March, he similarly defeated Darren Godfrey in London.

29-year-old Harris (6-4) of Lake, Mississippi last fought in February in Kenner, LA where he stopped Brad Kelly in the first round. Before that he dominated Harris Stephenson in Round 2.

Other bouts featured on the card are expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, BKFC 46: Franco vs Harris airs live on Sunday, July 2.