Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso weigh-in results

Rolando Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) takes on fellow-former world title challenger and interim titleholder Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) for the vacant WBA super lightweight title in the main event live on Showtime from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the ten-round co-main event, former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) squares off against Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) at super lightweight. Kicking off the action, Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) faces Kenneth Sims Jr (19-2-1, 7 KOs) in a twelve-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Romero vs Barroso full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Romero vs Barroso fight card

Main card

Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA super lightweight title

Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Batyr Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator

Prelims

Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Michael Angeletti vs. Michell Banquez, 8 rounds, bantamweight

Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Pinillo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard (non-televised)

Chavez Barrientes vs. Juan Centeno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Angel Barrientes vs. Sharon Carter, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

David Whitmire vs. Javier Vargas, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Yojanler Martinez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 4 rounds, super middleweight