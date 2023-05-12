UFC Charlotte weigh-in results, Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida airs live on ESPN+ from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

In the heavyweight main event, No. 9-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) and No. 12-ranked Jailton Almeida (18-2) battle it out in a five-round bout. In the light heavyweight co-main event, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Anthony Smith (36-17) takes on No. 7-ranked Johnny Walker (20-7).

Get UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.

UFC Charlotte fight card

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry

Alex Morono vs. Tim Means

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa