UFC Charlotte weigh-in results, Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida airs live on ESPN+ from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the heavyweight main event, No. 9-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) and No. 12-ranked Jailton Almeida (18-2) battle it out in a five-round bout. In the light heavyweight co-main event, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Anthony Smith (36-17) takes on No. 7-ranked Johnny Walker (20-7).

Get UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.

UFC Charlotte fight card

Main card

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry
  • Alex Morono vs. Tim Means

Preliminary Card

  • Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
  • Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
  • Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
  • Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa
