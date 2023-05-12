UFC Charlotte weigh-in results, Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida airs live on ESPN+ from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the heavyweight main event, No. 9-ranked Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) and No. 12-ranked Jailton Almeida (18-2) battle it out in a five-round bout. In the light heavyweight co-main event, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Anthony Smith (36-17) takes on No. 7-ranked Johnny Walker (20-7).
Get UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.
UFC Charlotte fight card
Main card
- Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
- Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
- Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry
- Alex Morono vs. Tim Means
Preliminary Card
- Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
- Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
- Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
- Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
- Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
- Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
- Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green
- Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa