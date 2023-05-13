GLORY Kickboxing returns to Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday, June 17 with Collision 5 fight card topped by Antonio Plazibat (22-4, 16 KO) up against Tariq Osaro (24-2-1, 12 KO). The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout with the interim title on the line. The rest of fight card has been announced today, featuring a series of bouts with a total of four belts contested on the night.
In the co-main event, Donegi Abena (26-9, 7 KO) makes the first defense of his light heavyweight strap against Tarik Khbabez (48-10-1, 27 KO). Also on the card, Donovan Wisse (18-1, 10 KO) puts his middleweight title on the line against Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-7, 36 KO). Plus, Endy Semeleer (34-1, 17 KO) defends his welterweight title against Jay Overmeer (29-4, 15 KO).
Among the non-title main card bouts, Michael Boapeah (14-3-1, 6 KO) takes on Ulric Bokeme (31-3, 17 KO) at middleweight. Plus, Felipe Micheletti (17-10, 5 KO) meets Ibrahim El Bouni (40-8-1, 22 KO) at light heavyweight.
The preliminary lineup of action features Nabil Khachab (25-4-1, 4 KO) up against Vladimir Tok (51-18, 28 KO) at heavyweight. As well, Andrej Kedves (18-4, 7 KO) faceoff Mareks Pelcis (10-2, 5 KO) at lightweight. In addition, Diaguely Camara (22-4-1, 9 KO) and Eduard Gafencu (17-3, 11 KO) battle it out at welterweight.
In Australia, GLORY Collision 5: Plazibat vs Osaro airs live on Sunday, June 18.