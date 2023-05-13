GLORY Kickboxing returns to Rotterdam Ahoy on Saturday, June 17 with Collision 5 fight card topped by Antonio Plazibat (22-4, 16 KO) up against Tariq Osaro (24-2-1, 12 KO). The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds championship bout with the interim title on the line. The rest of fight card has been announced today, featuring a series of bouts with a total of four belts contested on the night.

In the co-main event, Donegi Abena (26-9, 7 KO) makes the first defense of his light heavyweight strap against Tarik Khbabez (48-10-1, 27 KO). Also on the card, Donovan Wisse (18-1, 10 KO) puts his middleweight title on the line against Serkan Ozcaglayan (45-7, 36 KO). Plus, Endy Semeleer (34-1, 17 KO) defends his welterweight title against Jay Overmeer (29-4, 15 KO).

Among the non-title main card bouts, Michael Boapeah (14-3-1, 6 KO) takes on Ulric Bokeme (31-3, 17 KO) at middleweight. Plus, Felipe Micheletti (17-10, 5 KO) meets Ibrahim El Bouni (40-8-1, 22 KO) at light heavyweight.

The preliminary lineup of action features Nabil Khachab (25-4-1, 4 KO) up against Vladimir Tok (51-18, 28 KO) at heavyweight. As well, Andrej Kedves (18-4, 7 KO) faceoff Mareks Pelcis (10-2, 5 KO) at lightweight. In addition, Diaguely Camara (22-4-1, 9 KO) and Eduard Gafencu (17-3, 11 KO) battle it out at welterweight.

GLORY Collision 5 fight card

The full GLORY Collision 5: Plazibat vs Osaro fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Antonio Plazibat vs. Tariq Osaro – interim GLORY heavyweight title

Donegi Abena vs. Tarik Khbabez – Abena’s GLORY light heavyweight title

Donovan Wisse vs. Serkan Ozcaglayan – Wisse’s GLORY middleweight title

Endy Semeleer vs. Jay Overmeer – Semeleer’s GLORY welterweight title

Michael Boapeah vs. Ulric Bokeme

Felipe Micheletti vs. Ibrahim El Bouni

Prelims

Nabil Khachab vs. Vladimir Tok

Andrej Kedves vs. Mareks Pelcis

Diaguely Camara vs. Eduard Gafencu

In Australia, GLORY Collision 5: Plazibat vs Osaro airs live on Sunday, June 18.