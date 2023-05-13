BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn airs live stream from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC on Friday, May 12. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the notable fighters participating. In the main event, undefeated Tony Soto (4-0) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Tyler Goodjohn (3-2) of the United Kingdom at lightweight. In the co-main event, Doug Coltrane (2-0) of North Carolina goes up against Anthony Lacaze (1-1) of Monroe, Louisiana at middleweight.
Also on the card, a women’s strawweight bout between Andy Nguyen (2-0) of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Sydney Smith of Bridgewater, Virginia, who makes her BKFC debut. As well, Brandon Allen (2-1) of Tampa, FL faces Trevor Lokan (1-0) of Boone, North Carolina at featherweight. Plus, Dustin Pague (1-1) of Dulles, Virginia meets Wade Johnson (1-0) of Bradford, Arkansas at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.
In the UK and Australia, BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn airs live on Saturday, May 13.
How to watch BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn
United States
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Friday, May 12
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT
UK and Australia
Broadcast: FITE
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST
Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST
BKFC 42 fight card
Get BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn
- Doug Coltrane vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze
- Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins
- Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith
- Brandon Allen vs. Trevor Loken
- Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso
- Dustin Pague def. Wade Johnson by TKO (R2 at 1:32)
- Trukon Carson def. LJ Hermreck by TKO (R1 at 1:16)
- Cole Ferrell def. Cody Schieve by TKO (R2 at 0:44)
Prelims
- Jonathan Miller def. Dustin Long by TKO (R2 at 2:00)
- Samuel Samples def. Glendel Futrell by TKO (corner stoppage, R3 at 2:00)
- John Barnard def. Josh Marer by TKO (R1 at 2:00)