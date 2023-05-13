BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn airs live stream from Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC on Friday, May 12. The fight card features a series of bare knuckle boxing bouts with some of the notable fighters participating. In the main event, undefeated Tony Soto (4-0) of Brooklyn, NY takes on Tyler Goodjohn (3-2) of the United Kingdom at lightweight. In the co-main event, Doug Coltrane (2-0) of North Carolina goes up against Anthony Lacaze (1-1) of Monroe, Louisiana at middleweight.

Advertisements

Also on the card, a women’s strawweight bout between Andy Nguyen (2-0) of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Sydney Smith of Bridgewater, Virginia, who makes her BKFC debut. As well, Brandon Allen (2-1) of Tampa, FL faces Trevor Lokan (1-0) of Boone, North Carolina at featherweight. Plus, Dustin Pague (1-1) of Dulles, Virginia meets Wade Johnson (1-0) of Bradford, Arkansas at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In the UK and Australia, BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn airs live on Saturday, May 13.

How to watch BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn

United States

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Friday, May 12

Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT

Prelims: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: FITE

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 2 am BST / 11 am AEST

Prelims: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

BKFC 42 fight card

Get BKFC 42: Soto vs Goodjohn full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Tony Soto vs. Tyler Goodjohn

Doug Coltrane vs. Anthony Blake Lacaze

Keith Richardson vs. Cody Jenkins

Andy Nguyen vs. Sydney Smith

Brandon Allen vs. Trevor Loken

Brandon Bushaw vs. Rick Caruso

Dustin Pague def. Wade Johnson by TKO (R2 at 1:32)

Trukon Carson def. LJ Hermreck by TKO (R1 at 1:16)

Cole Ferrell def. Cody Schieve by TKO (R2 at 0:44)

Prelims

Jonathan Miller def. Dustin Long by TKO (R2 at 2:00)

Samuel Samples def. Glendel Futrell by TKO (corner stoppage, R3 at 2:00)

John Barnard def. Josh Marer by TKO (R1 at 2:00)