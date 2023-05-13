Search
KSI vs Joe Fournier Countdown Show

MF & DAZN X Series 007

KSI vs Joe Fournier – MF & DAZN X Series: 007 “Countdown Show” airs live on Saturday, May 13 from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England leading to a “Misfits Boxing” series of bouts on DAZN.

The fight card is headlined by YouTuber turned fighter KSI (3-0, 3 KOs) up against fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC). Among other bouts, Deji Olatunji takes on Swarmz in a four-rounder at light heavyweight, Anthony Taylor faces Salt Papi in a three-rounder at catchweight and ViruZz meets DK Money in a three-rounder at cruiserweight.

Get KSI vs Fournier full fight card and start time.

In Australia, the event airs live on DAZN and Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 14.

