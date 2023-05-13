KSI and Joe Fournier square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, May 13. The contest pits YouTuber turned fighter up against fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer. The pair meets in a six-round cruiserweight boxing match, headlining the seventh edition of “MF & DAZN X Series”. In Australia, the fight card airs live on Sunday, May 14.

In the co-main event, Swarmz and Deji Olatunji battle it out in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card a series of three round matchups, as Salt Papi takes on Anthony Taylor, Tennessee Thresh faces Paigey Cakey and ViruZz duels DK Money. Plus, Little Bellsy squares off against Lil Kymchii.

The preliminary card features WingsOfRedemption up against Boogie2988, Corn faceoff Unbaer and Luis Nestor versus Archie King. In addition, Zuckles clashes with Mystery Opponent. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 7: KSI vs Fournier

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT

Prelims: 6 pm BST / 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 14

Time: 4 am AEST

Prelims: 3 am AEST

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream KSI vs Fournier from practically anywhere.

MF & DAZN X Series 7: KSI vs Fournier fight card

Main card

KSI vs. Joe Fournier

Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz

Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor

Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey

ViruZz vs. DK Money

Little Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

Prelims

WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988

Corn vs. Unbaer

Luis Nestor vs. Archie King

Zuckles vs. Mystery Opponent

