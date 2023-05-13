Search
KSI vs Fournier results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card – MF & DAZN X Series 7

Stream KSI vs Fournier results live from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England
KSI vs Fournier faceoff | Twitter/KSI

KSI and Joe Fournier square off in the main event live stream on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on Saturday, May 13. The contest pits YouTuber turned fighter up against fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer. The pair meets in a six-round cruiserweight boxing match, headlining the seventh edition of “MF & DAZN X Series”. In Australia, the fight card airs live on Sunday, May 14.

In the co-main event, Swarmz and Deji Olatunji battle it out in a four-rounder at light heavyweight. Also on the card a series of three round matchups, as Salt Papi takes on Anthony Taylor, Tennessee Thresh faces Paigey Cakey and ViruZz duels DK Money. Plus, Little Bellsy squares off against Lil Kymchii.

The preliminary card features WingsOfRedemption up against Boogie2988, Corn faceoff Unbaer and Luis Nestor versus Archie King. In addition, Zuckles clashes with Mystery Opponent. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch MF & DAZN X Series 7: KSI vs Fournier

UK and USA

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 7 pm BST / 2 pm ET / 11 am PT
Prelims: 6 pm BST / 1 pm ET / 10 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: DAZN and Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 4 am AEST
Prelims: 3 am AEST

Boxing fans outside the covered regions can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream KSI vs Fournier from practically anywhere.

MF & DAZN X Series 7: KSI vs Fournier fight card

Get MF & DAZN X Series 7: KSI vs Fournier full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • KSI vs. Joe Fournier
  • Deji Olatunji vs. Swarmz
  • Salt Papi vs. Anthony Taylor
  • Tennessee Thresh vs. Paigey Cakey
  • ViruZz vs. DK Money
  • Little Bellsy vs. Lil Kymchii

Prelims

  • WingsOfRedemption vs. Boogie2988
  • Corn vs. Unbaer
  • Luis Nestor vs. Archie King
  • Zuckles vs. Mystery Opponent

MF & DAZN X Series 7: KSI vs Fournier results

