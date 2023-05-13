Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) and Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds NABO welterweight title fight live stream on DAZN. A lineup of undercard action has been announced today, pitting Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua against D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas in the 10-round co-main event bout at lightweight.

Also on the main card, Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of Santos City, Philippines defends his WBO minimumweight title in the 12-rounder against Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) of Villaba, Puerto Rico. Plus, John Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles takes on Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside in the ten-rounder at super flyweight.

Advertisements

The preliminary card features Eric Priest (9-0, 7 KOs) in the eight-round middleweight bout and Leonardo Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) in the four-round super featherweight clash against opponents to be named. In addition, Johnny Canas makes his pro boxing debut in the four-round super lightweight bout against Jorge Lopez (0-2).

Rocha vs Young fight card

The current Rocha vs Young lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title

Oscar Duarte vs. D’Angelo Keyes, 10 rounds, lightweight

Melvin Jerusalem vs. Oscar Collazo, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Jerusalem’s WBO minimumweight title

John Ramirez vs. Fernando Diaz, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Undercard

Eric Priest vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight

Leonardo Sanchez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Johnny Canas vs. Jorge Lopez, 4 rounds, super lightweight