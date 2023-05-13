Search
Boxing

Rocha vs Young undercard: Oscar Duarte faces D’Angelo Keyes, Melvin Jerusalem defends against Oscar Collazo

Parviz Iskenderov
Oscar Duarte vs Alex Martin tops Rocha vs Young undercard
Oscar Duarte vs Alex Martin | Golden Boy

Rocha vs Young: 12-round NABO welterweight title fight live from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

Alexis Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) and Anthony Young (24-2, 8 KOs) battle it out in the main event at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA on Saturday, May 27. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds NABO welterweight title fight live stream on DAZN. A lineup of undercard action has been announced today, pitting Oscar Duarte (24-1, 11 KOs) of Parral, Chihuahua against D’Angelo Keyes (17-2, 11 KOs) of Houston, Texas in the 10-round co-main event bout at lightweight.

Also on the main card, Melvin Jerusalem (20-2, 12 KOs) of Santos City, Philippines defends his WBO minimumweight title in the 12-rounder against Oscar Collazo (6-0, 4 KOs) of Villaba, Puerto Rico. Plus, John Ramirez (11-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles takes on Fernando Diaz (12-3-1, 4 KOs) of Riverside in the ten-rounder at super flyweight.

Advertisements

The preliminary card features Eric Priest (9-0, 7 KOs) in the eight-round middleweight bout and Leonardo Sanchez (4-0, 3 KOs) in the four-round super featherweight clash against opponents to be named. In addition, Johnny Canas makes his pro boxing debut in the four-round super lightweight bout against Jorge Lopez (0-2).

Rocha vs Young fight card

The current Rocha vs Young lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Main card

  • Alexis Rocha vs. Anthony Young, 12 rounds, welterweight – Rocha’s NABO welterweight title
  • Oscar Duarte vs. D’Angelo Keyes, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Melvin Jerusalem vs. Oscar Collazo, 12 rounds, minimumweight – Jerusalem’s WBO minimumweight title
  • John Ramirez vs. Fernando Diaz, 10 rounds, super flyweight

Undercard

  • Eric Priest vs. TBA, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Leonardo Sanchez vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super featherweight
  • Johnny Canas vs. Jorge Lopez, 4 rounds, super lightweight
Advertisements

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNews

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097