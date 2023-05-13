Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso prelims air live from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13, leading to the main card on Showtime.

Among the bouts, Esteuri Suero squares off against Starling Castillo in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, Michael Angeletti takes on Michell Banquez in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. Kicking off the action, Justin Viloria and Pedro Pinillo battle it out in a six-rounder at super featherweight.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Romero vs Barroso full fight card and start time.