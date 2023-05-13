Search
UFC Charlotte results, Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida aka UFC Charlotte airs live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) of Suriname and No. 12 Jailton Almeida (18-2) of Brazil. The co-main event is a light heavyweight clash between No. 5 Anthony Smith (36-17) of the United States and No. 7 Johnny Walker (20-7) of Brazil.

Also on the card, a welterweight battle between Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) of the United States and Ian Garry (11-0) of Ireland. Plus, Carlos Ulberg (8-1) of New Zealand and Ihor Potieria (20-3) of Ukraine square off at light heavyweight. In addition, Tim Means (32-14-1) and Alex Morono (22-8) meet in an all-American contest at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida airs live on Sunday, May 14.

How to watch UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Saturday, May 13
Main Card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass
Sunday, May 14
Main Card: 5 am AEST
Prelims: 2 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida results

Get UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
  • Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
  • Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry
  • Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
  • Alex Morono vs. Tim Means

Preliminary Card

  • Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
  • Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
  • Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
  • Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
  • Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green
  • Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa
