UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida aka UFC Charlotte airs live from Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. The main event is a five-round heavyweight bout between No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik (13-4) of Suriname and No. 12 Jailton Almeida (18-2) of Brazil. The co-main event is a light heavyweight clash between No. 5 Anthony Smith (36-17) of the United States and No. 7 Johnny Walker (20-7) of Brazil.

Also on the card, a welterweight battle between Daniel Rodriguez (17-3) of the United States and Ian Garry (11-0) of Ireland. Plus, Carlos Ulberg (8-1) of New Zealand and Ihor Potieria (20-3) of Ukraine square off at light heavyweight. In addition, Tim Means (32-14-1) and Alex Morono (22-8) meet in an all-American contest at welterweight. The full lineup can be found below.

In Australia, UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida airs live on Sunday, May 14.

How to watch UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Saturday, May 13

Main Card: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT

Prelims: 12 pm ET / 9 am PT

Australia

Broadcast: UFC Fight Pass

Sunday, May 14

Main Card: 5 am AEST

Prelims: 2 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida from practically anywhere.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Almeida results

Get UFC Charlotte: Rozenstruik vs Almeida full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Garry

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Alex Morono vs. Tim Means

Preliminary Card

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle vs. Gabriel Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa