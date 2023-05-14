Search
Amado Vargas scores decision against Bernardo Manzano

Parviz Iskenderov
Amado Vargas defeats Bernardo Manzano by decision
Amado Vargas vs Bernardo Manzano | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Janibek vs Butler

Amado Vargas (7-0, 3 KOs) defeated Bernardo Manzano (2-5) when the pair squared off at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card topped by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Oxnard, California featherweight took the victory against his opponent from Tlalnepantla, Mexico by unanimous decision. After four rounds all three judges scored the fight 40-35.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card results.

