Amado Vargas scores decision against Bernardo Manzano

Amado Vargas (7-0, 3 KOs) defeated Bernardo Manzano (2-5) when the pair squared off at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card topped by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Oxnard, California featherweight took the victory against his opponent from Tlalnepantla, Mexico by unanimous decision. After four rounds all three judges scored the fight 40-35.

.@Official_Amado claims the first knockdown of the night ? pic.twitter.com/0u6yh8D8tC — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 13, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

