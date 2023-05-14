Brian Norman Jr defeats Jesus Antonio Perez Campos by decision

Brian Norman Jr (24-0, 19 KOs) improved his unbeaten record when he faced Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (24-5, 18 KOs) at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

A native of Decatur, Georgia defeated his opponent from Tijuana, Baja California by unanimous decision. In the seventh round, the Mexican boxer got his eye cut due to an accidental head clash. After eight rounds at welterweight the scores were 77-75, 78-74 and 77-75.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

