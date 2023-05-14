Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) of the United States makes the second defense of his title against Ukraine’s two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout live on ESPN+ PPV.

Ahead of the event Top Rank hit the stream with a full fight video, featuring San Francisco’s 24-year-old in his first fight with Australia’s George Kambosos Jr in June 2022 in Melbourne, where “The Dream” claimed the win by unanimous decision to become the youngest undisputed champion.

In Australia, Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko airs live on Sunday, May 21 on Main Event on Kayo.