Gabriel Flores Jr KO’s Derrick Murray in less than 30 seconds

Parviz Iskenderov
Janibek vs Butler

Gabriel Flores Jr (22-2, 8 KOs) came out on top when he faced Derrick Murray (17-9-1, 6 KOs) at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to the main card, headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Local lightweight claimed the win against his opponent from Saint Louis, Missouri by KO with a big left. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 27 seconds into the first.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card results.

