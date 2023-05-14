Gabriel Flores Jr KO’s Derrick Murray in less than 30 seconds

Gabriel Flores Jr (22-2, 8 KOs) came out on top when he faced Derrick Murray (17-9-1, 6 KOs) at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to the main card, headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

The ringside angle ?



Take a bow, @G_Squad_Nation. pic.twitter.com/eKkKUhWOAe — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 14, 2023

Local lightweight claimed the win against his opponent from Saint Louis, Missouri by KO with a big left. The scheduled for eight rounds bout ended at 27 seconds into the first.

Gabe Flores Jr. with the BIG knockout just 30 seconds into round one ?



Watch #JanibekButler on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/9zfIw7tPLy — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) May 14, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

