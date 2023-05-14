Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs Jailton Almeida full fight video highlights

Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida squared off in the main event of UFC Charlotte live on ESPN+ Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, May 13. The heavyweight contest featured No. 9 Jairzinho Rozenstruik of Suriname up against No. 12 Jailton Almeida of Brazil.

The scheduled for five rounds bout didn’t go the distance. Almeida claimed the win via rear-naked choke taking Rozenstruik down and forcing him to tap. The fight was stopped at 3 minutes and 43 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Jailton Almeida improved to 19-2 and secured his 14th win in a row. Jairzinho Rozenstruik dropped to 13-5.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

