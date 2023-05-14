Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler full fight video highlights

Janibek Alimkhanuly and Steven Butler squared off in the main event live on ESPN+ from Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13. The contest featured Zhilandy, Kazakhstan’s undefeated WBO middleweight champion up against contender from Montreal, Canada.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout didn’t go the distance. The champion dominated the challenger, a number of times sending him to the canvas. The fight was stopped and waved off by the referee at 2 minutes and 35 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by TKO, Janibek Alimkhanuly improved his unbeaten record to 14-0, 9 KOs and retained his belt. Steven Butler dropped to 32-4-1, 26 KOs and failed his attempt to land world title.

“Champions. Boxing superstars! Where are you? I am waiting,” Alimkhanuly said post-win. “Let’s fight. I am the most avoided boxer. I am the middleweight king. Let’s go. Let’s fight. I am ready for anybody. Anytime. Anywhere.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Kayo Sunday, May 14.

