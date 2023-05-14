Australia has its new boxing world champion as Jason Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) lands the vacant WBO bantamweight title by decision against Vincent Astrolabio (18-4, 13 KOs). The pair squared off in the co-main event on the card topped by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

The 32-year-old native of Mitcham, Victoria defeated his Las Vegas-based opponent from General Santos City, Philippines by majority decision. After 12 rounds, one judge scored the fight 114-114, while two other judges gave 115-113 and 116-112 to Moloney.

“I thought I won it going away, but all that matters is the victory,” Moloney said. “And now I have this belt for the rest of my life.”

“I broke my hand in the third or fourth round. It hurt every time I threw it. But I knew this was my last chance to make my dream come true.”

“This is half the job done for Team Moloney. Next week, [twin brother] Andrew will join me as champion of the world.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

