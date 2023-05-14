Search
Javier Martinez vs Joeshon James ends in split draw

Parviz Iskenderov
Javier Martinez and Joeshon James fight to a split draw
Javier Martinez & Joeshon James fight to a split draw | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Janibek vs Butler

Middleweights Javier Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Joeshon James (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California fought to a split draw, when the pair squared off at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

After eight rounds, one judge scored the fight 79-73 in favor of Martinez. Another judge gave 77-75 to James. The third judge had it 76-76.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card results.

