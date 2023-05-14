Javier Martinez vs Joeshon James ends in split draw

Middleweights Javier Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Joeshon James (7-0-1, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California fought to a split draw, when the pair squared off at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

After eight rounds, one judge scored the fight 79-73 in favor of Martinez. Another judge gave 77-75 to James. The third judge had it 76-76.

We have a Split Draw ?



How did you score this one? pic.twitter.com/n05lKZQp8n — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 14, 2023

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card results.