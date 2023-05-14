Justin Viloria TKO’s Pedro Pinillo in fourth round

Justin Viloria (1-0, 1 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Pedro Pinillo (5-1, 5 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live on Showtime.

Whittier, California’s super featherweight defeated his opponent from Colombia via TKO. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 41 seconds into the fourth round.

Justin Viloria brings the ? to Pedro Pinillo in RD4 and earns an impressive TKO win! Watch more fights live RIGHT NOW on the @ShowtimeBoxing YouTube page before #RomeroBarroso. pic.twitter.com/iLULDOisBS — Premier Boxing Champions (@premierboxing) May 13, 2023

Advertisements

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Romero vs Barroso full fight card results.