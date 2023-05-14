Search
Justin Viloria TKO’s Pedro Pinillo in fourth round

Parviz Iskenderov
Justin Viloria stops Pedro Pinillo in fourth round
Justin Viloria stops Pedro Pinillo in fourth round | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Romero vs Barroso

Justin Viloria (1-0, 1 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Pedro Pinillo (5-1, 5 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card headlined by Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live on Showtime.

Whittier, California’s super featherweight defeated his opponent from Colombia via TKO. The referee stepped in and waved the fight off at 1 minute and 41 seconds into the fourth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Romero vs Barroso full fight card results.

