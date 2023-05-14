Kenneth Sims Jr defeats Batyr Akhmedov by decision

Kenneth Sims Jr took the victory when he faced Batyr Akhmedov at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The bout kicked off the main card topped by Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live on Showtime.

Chicago’s super lightweight defeated his Los Angeles-based opponent from Uzbekistan by majority decision. After 12 rounds one judge had it 114-114, while two other judges gave 115-113 and 116-112 to Sims.

With the win, Kenneth Sims Jr improved to 20-2-1, 7 KOs and won WBA super lightweight title eliminator. Batyr Akhmedov dropped to 9-3, 8 KOs.

I want the winner of Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso

“This is what I’ve been waiting on for years,” said Sims, who won for the seventh straight fight. “I’m not supposed to be here right now. That’s what they say. Ain’t nobody thought I would be here right now. And I know that I’m the best so at 140 it’s whatever. I’m ready for anyone.”

“This is what I expected. This is what I expected of him but I’m a savage. I’m a dog. I have that dog in me. And that’s what I was saying during this whole time leading up to this that I had that dog in me and I was going to show them. My eye wasn’t bothering me. I don’t care. Like I said, ‘I’m a savage.’ I don’t care.

“I want the winner of the main event [Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso]. I want that title. That’s it. Whoever wins the main event that’s who I want.”

“It’s like every time I don’t stop my opponent it’s like they win,” Akhmedov said. “It seems like it’s a goal against me. If they reach the 12th round it’s like they already won and they’re already celebrating because the judges give it to them. Look at the punch stats. It’s the third time in a row. I won again. I’m winning rounds, I’m throwing more, I’m hurting him more. He’s surviving seven rounds out of 12.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

