KSI and Joe Fournier squared off in the main event live on DAZN from OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday, May 13. The contest featured YouTuber turned fighter up against fellow-undefeated Londoner and pro boxer. The scheduled for six rounds cruiserweight bout didn’t go the full distance.

KSI knocked Fournier out in the second round. It appears it was right elbow that sent Fournier to the canvas. Nevertheless, KSI recorded the win and improved to KSI 4-0, 4 KOs, while his opponent dropped to 9-1, 9 KOs, 1 NC. The fight was stopped at 1:25 into Round 2.

Post-fight KSI went face to face with Tommy Fury, who won his previous bout in February by split decision against Jake Paul.

Check out KSI vs Joe Fournier full fight video highlights below.

KSI vs Fournier full fight video highlights

Joe Fournier makes his ring walk.

Here comes KSI.

Some action.

KSI drops Fournier with elbow.

Post-fight.

KSI faceoff Tommy Fury.

KSI vs Tommy Fury.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get KSI vs Fournier full fight card results.