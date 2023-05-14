Michael Angeletti stops Michell Banquez in final round

Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) came out on top when he faced Michell Banquez (20-4, 14 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card topped by Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live on Showtime.

New Orleans’ bantamweight claimed the win over his opponent from Venezuela via TKO, dominating and stopping him in the final round. The referee stepped in and called it a day at 1 minutes and 15 seconds into the eigth round.

A final-round stoppage! ?



Michael Angeletti remains undefeated with a TKO win over Michell Banquez ?



Tune in NOW for the final fight of tonight's #RomeroBarroso prelims: https://t.co/BWTIwFZaiv pic.twitter.com/UMFynnEjMk — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 13, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

