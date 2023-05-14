Search
Michael Angeletti stops Michell Banquez in final round

Parviz Iskenderov
Michael Angeletti stops Michell Banquez in 8th round
Michael Angeletti stops Michell Banquez in 8th round | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Romero vs Barroso

Michael Angeletti (8-0, 7 KOs) came out on top when he faced Michell Banquez (20-4, 14 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card topped by Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live on Showtime.

New Orleans’ bantamweight claimed the win over his opponent from Venezuela via TKO, dominating and stopping him in the final round. The referee stepped in and called it a day at 1 minutes and 15 seconds into the eigth round.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Romero vs Barroso full fight card results.

BoxingNewsResults

