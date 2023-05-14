Search
Romero vs Barroso results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Stream Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso results live from Las Vegas
Rolando Romero and Ismael Barroso at the weigh-ins | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Romero vs Barroso for WBA super lightweight title at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Las Vegas native Rolando Romero (14-1, 12 KOs) and Ismael Barroso (24-3-2, 22 KOs) of Venezuela square off in the main event live stream from The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The contest features former world title challengers and interim titleholders battling it out for the vacant WBA super lightweight title. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 14.

In the 12-round super lightweight co-main event, former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (29-2-1, 15 KOs) of Havana, Cuba takes on Omar Juarez (14-1, 5 KOs) of Brownsville, Texas. The telecast opener pits Los Angeles-based Batyr Akhmedov (9-2, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan and Kenneth Sims Jr (19-2-1, 7 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois in the 12-round WBA super lightweight title eliminator.

Among the preliminary bouts, unbeaten Esteuri Suero (12-0, 9 KOs) takes on fellow-Dominican Starling Castillo (17-1-1, 13 KOs) in the ten-rounder at super lightweight. As well, New Orleans’ Michael Angeletti (7-0, 6 KOs) faces off Michell Banquez (20-3, 14 KOs) of Venezuela in an eight-rounder at bantamweight. In addition, Justin Viloria of Whittier, California meets Pedro Pinillo of Colombia in a six-rounder at super featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso

United States

Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 11 am AEST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Romero vs Barroso from practically anywhere.

Romero vs Barroso fight card

Get Romero vs Barroso full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Rolando Romero vs. Ismael Barroso, 12 rounds, super lightweight – vacant WBA super lightweight title
  • Rances Barthelemy vs. Omar Juarez, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Batyr Akhmedov vs. Kenneth Sims Jr, 12 rounds, super lightweight – WBA super lightweight title eliminator

Prelims

  • Esteuri Suero vs. Starling Castillo, 10 rounds, super lightweight
  • Michael Angeletti vs. Michell Banquez, 8 rounds, bantamweight
  • Justin Viloria vs. Pedro Pinillo, 6 rounds, super featherweight

Undercard (non-televised)

  • Chavez Barrientes vs. Juan Centeno, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Angel Barrientes vs. Sharon Carter, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Yojanler Martinez vs. Dario Guerrero-Meneses, 4 rounds, super middleweight
  • David Whitmire vs. Javier Vargas, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso results

  • David Whitmire def. Javier Vargas by unanimous decision (39-37, 39-37, 39-37)
  • Justin Viloria def. Pedro Pinillo by TKO (R4 at 1:41) | Watch TKO
  • Michael Angeletti def. Michell Banquez by TKO (R8 at 1:15) | Watch TKO
  • Starling Castillo def. Esteuri Suero by unanimous decision (95-92, 95-92, 94-93)
