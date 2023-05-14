Rances Barthelemy takes decision against Omar Juarez

Rances Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) came out victorious when he faced Omar Juarez (14-2, 5 KOs) at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The bout served as the co-main event on the card topped by Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso live on Showtime.

Former two-division world champion of Havana, Cuba defeated his opponent from Brownsville, Texas by majority decision. After 12 rounds of a super lightweight battle, the scores were 95-95, 97-93 and 98-92.

‘I want that rematch with Gary Antuanne Russell’

Advertisements

“I understand that most of the fans are Mexican here and they were going for Juarez,” Barthelemy said. “But I also had my Cuban fans and they were cheering.”

“I tried to win this fight intelligently with my brains against a young fighter and that’s what I did.”

“I want a rematch even more than a title shot. I want that rematch with Gary Antuanne Russell. I want it badly.”

.@RealKidBlast gets it done ?



He picks up the decision victory over Juarez to bounce back from his previous loss in a big way ?#BarthelemyJuarez #RomeroBarroso pic.twitter.com/aMcbtmfkhU — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) May 14, 2023

“It is what it is,” Juarez said. “I honestly thought I did enough to win, but all that’s left is keep working hard for next time. My one mistake was not staying on top of him. I should have been more aggressive.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

Get Romero vs Barroso full fight card results.