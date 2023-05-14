Ruben Villa stops Maickol Lopez Villagrana in fifth round

Ruben Villa (20-1, 7 KOs) made his successful ring return when he faced Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-5, 8 KOs) at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the card topped by Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler live stream on ESPN+ in the United States and Main Event on Kayo in Australia.

Safe to say @Ruben_Villa4 missed this ? pic.twitter.com/FrOYgjY04N — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 14, 2023

Making his first appearance inside the squared circle in over a year, a native of Salinas, California took the victory over his opponent of Miami, Florida by way of Mexico City, Mexico, via stoppage. The scheduled for eight rounds featherweight bout ended at 55 seconds into the fifth.

THAT LEFT HAND. @Ruben_Villa4 in his bag tonight ? pic.twitter.com/pYYWHYO698 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 14, 2023

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

