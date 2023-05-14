Search
Starling Castillo victorious in all-Dominican clash against Esteuri Suero

Parviz Iskenderov
Starling Castillo defeats Esteuri Suero by decision
Starling Castillo | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Romero vs Barroso

Starling Castillo (18-1-1, 13 KOs) handed his Dominican fellow Esteuri Suero (12-1, 9 KOs) his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at at The Chelsea inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday, May 13. The bout was featured on the top of prelims, leading to the main card, headlined by Rolando Romero vs Ismael Barroso, live on Showtime.

Castillo earned the victory against Suero by unanimous decision. After ten rounds at super lightweight, the scores were 95-92, 95-92 and 94-93.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, May 14.

