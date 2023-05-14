The date has been made official for Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland on Sunday, June 18. The contest features Australia’s WBO interim super welterweight titleholder up against former world title challenger from Mexico. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds championship bout live on Kayo. Tickets for the event are on sale now.

Tim Tszyu (22-0, 16 KOs) of Sydney, New South Wales was in action in March when he took the interim belt in front of his hometown crowd via ninth-round TKO of Detroit, Michigan’s former world champion Tony Harrison. In his next fight the 28-year-old son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu, was expected to challenge the undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo of Lafayette, Louisiana.

Carlos Ocampo (34-2, 22 KOs) last fought in October 2022 in Carson, California where he dropped a unanimous decision against Sebastian Fundora of West Palm Beach, Florida in his bid to claim the WBC interim super welterweight strap. In June 2018, the 27-year-old from Ensenada, Baja California challenged for the IBF world welterweight crown, but was stopped by Errol Spence Jr in the first round.

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo tickets

Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo tickets to witness all the action at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland on Sunday, June 18 are on sale.

Tszyu vs Ocampo tickets can be purchased through Ticketek.

The date when Tim Tszyu vs Carlos Ocampo airs live in the United States is Saturday, June 17. Boxing fans can watch the fight live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The co-main pits undefeated 122-pound contenders Ra’eese Aleem of the United States against Sam Goodman of Australia. The pair battles it out in the 12-round IBF super bantamweight title eliminator.

Among Tszyu vs Ocampo undercard bouts, Liam Wilson faces Eduardo Ramirez in a ten-rounder at super featherweight, Justin Frost meets Hassan Hamdan in a ten-rounder at super lightweight and Hasely Hepi goes up against Troy Pilcher in a eight-rounder at heavyweight. In addition, Vegas Larfield battles Jhunrille Castino in a six-rounder at super bantamweight and Liam Talivaa duels Justice Jackson in a five-rounder at heavyweight.

Tszyu vs Ocampo fight card

The current Tszyu vs Ocampo fight card looks as the following:

Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO Interim super welterweight title

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Sam Goodman, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – IBF super bantamweight title eliminator

Liam Wilson vs. Eduardo Ramirez, 10 rounds, super featherweight

Justin Frost vs. Hassan Hamdan, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Hasely Hepi vs. Troy Pilcher, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Vegas Larfield vs. Jhunrille Castino, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Liam Talivaa vs. Justice Jackson, 5 rounds, heavyweight