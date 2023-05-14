Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) and Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13. The contest features Kazakhstan’s undefeated WBO middleweight champion up against contender from Montreal, Canada. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 14.

In the 12-round co-main event, Australian Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) of Mitcham, Victoria and Las Vegas-based Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines battle it out for the vacant WBO bantamweight title. Among the undercard bouts, local favorite Gabriel Flores Jr (21-2, 7 KOs) and Derrick Murray (17-8-1, 6 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri meet in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

Advertisements

Plus, Ruben Villa (19-1, 6 KOs) of Salinas, California and Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-4, 8 KOs) of Mexico duel in an eight-rounder at featherweight. As well, Javier Martinez (8-0, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Joeshon James (7-0, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California faceoff in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

In addition, Amado Vargas (6-0, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, California takes on Bernardo Manzano (2-4) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico in a four-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Brian Norman Jr (23-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (24-4, 18 KOs) of Mexico clash in an eight-rounder at welterweight.

How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Saturday, May 13

Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT

Prelims: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo

Date: Sunday, May 14

Time: 12 pm AEST

Other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Janibek vs Butler from practically anywhere.

Janibek vs Butler fight card

Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title

Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO bantamweight title

Undercard

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray, 8 rounds, lightweight

Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, featherweight

Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, middleweight

Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano, 4 rounds, junior lightweight

Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 8 rounds, welterweight

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler results

Brian Norman Jr def. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 77-75)

Amado Vargas def. Bernardo Manzano by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35) | Watch highlights

Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James split draw (79-73, 76-76, 75-77)