Janibek Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) and Steven Butler (32-3-1, 26 KOs) square off in the main event live stream from Stockton Arena in Stockton, CA on Saturday, May 13. The contest features Kazakhstan’s undefeated WBO middleweight champion up against contender from Montreal, Canada. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. In Australia, the fight airs live on Sunday, May 14.
In the 12-round co-main event, Australian Jason Moloney (25-2, 19 KOs) of Mitcham, Victoria and Las Vegas-based Vincent Astrolabio (18-3, 13 KOs) of General Santos City, Philippines battle it out for the vacant WBO bantamweight title. Among the undercard bouts, local favorite Gabriel Flores Jr (21-2, 7 KOs) and Derrick Murray (17-8-1, 6 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri meet in an eight-rounder at lightweight.
Plus, Ruben Villa (19-1, 6 KOs) of Salinas, California and Maickol Lopez Villagrana (16-4, 8 KOs) of Mexico duel in an eight-rounder at featherweight. As well, Javier Martinez (8-0, 2 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Joeshon James (7-0, 4 KOs) of Vallejo, California faceoff in an eight-rounder at middleweight.
In addition, Amado Vargas (6-0, 2 KOs) of Oxnard, California takes on Bernardo Manzano (2-4) of Tlalnepantla, Mexico in a four-rounder at featherweight. Kicking off the action, Brian Norman Jr (23-0, 19 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia and Jesus Antonio Perez Campos (24-4, 18 KOs) of Mexico clash in an eight-rounder at welterweight.
How to watch Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler
United States
Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Saturday, May 13
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:45 pm ET / 3:45 pm PT
Australia
Broadcast: Main Event on Kayo
Date: Sunday, May 14
Time: 12 pm AEST
Other countries
Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Janibek vs Butler from practically anywhere.
Janibek vs Butler fight card
Get Janibek vs Butler full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main card
- Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Steven Butler, 12 rounds, middleweight – Alimkhanuly’s WBO middleweight title
- Jason Moloney vs. Vincent Astrolabio, 12 rounds, bantamweight – vacant WBO bantamweight title
Undercard
- Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Derrick Murray, 8 rounds, lightweight
- Ruben Villa vs. Maickol Lopez Villagrana, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James, 8 rounds, middleweight
- Amado Vargas vs. Bernardo Manzano, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
- Brian Norman Jr vs. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos, 8 rounds, welterweight
Janibek Alimkhanuly vs Steven Butler results
- Brian Norman Jr def. Jesus Antonio Perez Campos by unanimous decision (77-75, 78-74, 77-75)
- Amado Vargas def. Bernardo Manzano by unanimous decision (40-35, 40-35, 40-35) | Watch highlights
- Javier Martinez vs. Joeshon James split draw (79-73, 76-76, 75-77)