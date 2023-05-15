Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko battle it out in the main event at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The contest features San Francisco’s undisputed lightweight champion, making the second defense of his title against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion from Ukraine. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) steps inside the boxing ring in the United States for the first time since December 2021, when he defeated Joseph Diaz Jr also at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. In his previous bout last October, the 24-year-old undefeated champion scored a unanimous decision against George Kambosos Jr in the immediate rematch in Melbourne, Australia after claiming the title also by UD in June 2022 at the same location.

Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) last fought in October 2022 in New York, where he earned a unanimous decision against Jamaine Ortiz and secured his third win in a row. In 2021, the 35-year-old similarly defeated Richard Commey and stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in the ninth round.

In the ten-round co-main event, former two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California square off in the rematch. Valdez won their first fight in 2019 by TKO in the seventh round. Their second clash is scheduled for 10 rounds a junior lightweight.

The pay-per-view opener pits Fontana, California’s Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) and former title challenger Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) of Namibia. The bout is scheduled for ten-rounds at lightweight.

On the top of Haney vs Lomachenko undercard, Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia goes up against fellow former world champion Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) of Japan. The pair meets in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout with the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title on the line.

Also on the card, Chicago-born Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs), grandson of Muhammad Ali, faces Warren, Ohio native Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs). The contest is scheduled for eight rounds at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 21.

Haney vs Lomachenko tickets

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko tickets to witness all the action at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20 are on sale.

Haney vs Lomachenko tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats, StubHub and TicketNetwork.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, May 20. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately midnight ET / 9 pm PT.

The undercard starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 21. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

The undercard starts at 10 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 8 am AEST.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Haney vs Lomachenko from practically anywhere.

Date and time vary by location.

Haney vs Lomachenko Fight Week schedule of events

A series of events has been scheduled for Haney vs Lomachenko Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local.

Tuesday, May 16

Haney vs Lomachenko Grand Arrivals are on Tuesday, May 16. Live stream on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube starts at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

Wednesday, May 17

The final Haney vs Lomachenko pre-fight press conference is held on Wednesday, May 17. Live stream is available on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube. The start time is 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT.

Haney vs Lomachenko undercard open workouts are also held on Wednesday, May 17. The list of participants includes Oscar Valdez, Adam Lopez, Andrew Moloney, Nico Ali Walsh and Junto Nakatani. Live stream is available on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube. The start time is 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT.

Thursday, May 18

Haney vs Lomachenko undercard press conference is on Thursday, May 18. Live stream is available on ESPN+ and Top Rank’s YouTube. The start time is 2 pm ET / 11 am PT.

Friday, May 19

The official Haney vs Lomachenko weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 19. Live stream is available on ESPNEWS and Top Rank’s YouTube. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Saturday, May 20

Haney vs Lomachenko fight date is Saturday, May 20. The undercard stream starts at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on ESPN+. ESPN-televised prelims air live at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT. Haney vs Lomachenko pay-per-view on ESPN+ PPV starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Haney vs Lomachenko fight card

The full Haney vs Lomachenko lineup looks as the following:

Main card

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds, lightweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight