Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron battle it out in the main event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The contest features undefeated undisputed lightweight champion, representing the country-host, challenging unbeaten undisputed super lightweight champion from England. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) was in action last October in London, where she scored a unanimous decision against Karen Carabajal and retained her crown. Going up against Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs), Bray’s 36-year-old is looking to become a two-division undisputed queen. Northampton’s 31-year-old last fought in November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where she won the undisputed super lightweight championship by UD against Jessica McCaskill.

Advertisements

In the 10-round co-main event, British Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire defends her WBA super welterweight title against Cartagena, Colombia-born, Bergen, Norway-based Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs). Also on the card, Kildare, Ireland-born, Newstead, Queensland, Australia-based Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) defends his IBO super welterweight belt in the 12-rounder against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) of Liverpool.

Plus, Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KOs) of Naas, Ireland takes on Jose Felix (39-6-1, 30 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico in the 10-rounder at lightweight. As well, Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) of Croydon, London faces Grant Dennis (18-4, 3 KOs) of Chatham, Kent in the 10-rounder at middleweight. And, Dublin’s Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KOs) meets Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland in the 8-rounder at heavyweight.

In addition, Maisey Rose Courtney (2-0) of London and Poland-born Kate Radomska (3-1) of Waterford, Ireland duel in the six-rounder at flyweight. Rounding up the action, undefeated Ennis, Ireland’s Paddy Donovan (10-0, 7) is expected to square off against an opponent to be named. The full lineup can be found below.

The date when Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 21.

Taylor vs Cameron tickets

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron tickets to witness all the action on Saturday, May 20 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland are on sale.

Taylor vs Cameron tickets can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron

Boxing fans can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, May 20. The start time is scheduled for 7 pm BST in the UK and 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the United States.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 10 pm BST and 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT, respectively.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 21. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am AEST.

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Taylor vs Cameron from practically anywhere.

Taylor vs Cameron Fight Week

A series of events has been scheduled for Taylor vs Cameron Fight Week leading to the date when the fighters meet inside the boxing ring. The list of events can be found below. Date and time are local.

Wednesday, May 17

Taylor vs Cameron Public Workout is on Wednesday, May 17 at Pembroke Square in Dublin. The start time is 12:30 pm.

The list of participants includes Paddy Donovan, Caoimhin Agyarko, Jay McFarlane, Thomas Carty, James Metcalf, Dennis Hogan, Cecilia Braekhus, Terri Harper, Jose Felix, Gary Cully, Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor.

Thursday, May 18

The final Taylor vs Cameron pre-fight press conference is held on Thursday, May 18 at Hibernia Conference Centre in Dublin. The press conference start time is 1 pm.

In attendance Eddie Hearn, Alfie Sharman (DAZN), Katie Taylor, Ross Enamait, Chantelle Cameron, Jamie Moore, Gary Cully, Jose Felix, Terri Harper, Cecilia Braekhus, Dennis Hogan, James Metcalf, Thomas Carty, Jay McFarlane, Caoimhin Agyarko, Grant Dennis, Paddy Donovan, Maisey Rose Courtney and Kate Radomska.

Friday, May 19

The official Taylor vs Cameron weigh-in ceremony is conducted on Friday, May 19 at CHQ Dublin. The weigh-in start time is 1 pm.

Saturday, May 20

Taylor vs Cameron fight date is Saturday, May 20. The location is 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The DAZN broadcast starts at 7 pm BST.

Taylor vs Cameron fight card

The current Taylor vs Cameron lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title

Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, lightweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska, 6 rounds, flyweight

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight