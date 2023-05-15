UFC Vegas 73 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 20. The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.
No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) was in action last October when she dropped a majority decision against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61. In April 2022, Phoenix, Arizona-born 30-year-old defeated Tecia Torres by split decision. No. 14 ranked Angela Hill (15-12) last fought in December 2022 when she scored a unanimous decision against Emily Ducote. Last August, the 38-year-old native of Prince George’s County, Maryland similarly defeated Loopy Godinez.
In the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) faces his American-fellow Anthony Hernandez (10-2) at middleweight. Also on the card, Emily Ducote (12-7) of the United States takes on Loopy Godinez (9-3) of Mexico at 120-pound catchweight, Andre Fialho (16-6) of Portugal meets Joaquin Buckley (15-6) of the United States at welterweight and Hayisaer Maheshate (9-2) of China duels Viacheslav Borshchev (6-3) at lightweight. In addition, Diego Ferreira (17-5) of Brazil squares off against Michael Johnson (22-18) of the United States at lightweight.
Among the preliminary bouts, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7) of Poland up against Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4) of the United States at women’s strawweight, Orion Cosce (8-1) versus Gilbert Urbina (6-3) in an all-American clash at welterweight and Ilir Latifi (17-8) of Sweden faceoff Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. As well, Chase Hooper (11-3-1) of the United States and Nick Fiore (6-1) of the United States battle it out at lightweight.
Plus, Natalia Silva (14-5-1) of Brazil goes up against Victoria Leonardo (9-5) of the United States at women’s flyweight. Rounding up the action, Takashi Sato (16-6) of Japan and Themba Gorimbo (10-4) of Zimbabwe meet at welterweight. The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.
In Australia, UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill airs live on Sunday, May 21.
UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill card
Main card
- Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill
- Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez
- Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez
- Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley
- Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev
- Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson
Preliminary card
- Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos
- Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina
- Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
- Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore
- Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo
- Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo