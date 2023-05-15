UFC Vegas 73 fight card airs live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, May 20. The main event is a five-round women’s strawweight bout between Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill.

No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) was in action last October when she dropped a majority decision against Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 61. In April 2022, Phoenix, Arizona-born 30-year-old defeated Tecia Torres by split decision. No. 14 ranked Angela Hill (15-12) last fought in December 2022 when she scored a unanimous decision against Emily Ducote. Last August, the 38-year-old native of Prince George’s County, Maryland similarly defeated Loopy Godinez.

In the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) faces his American-fellow Anthony Hernandez (10-2) at middleweight. Also on the card, Emily Ducote (12-7) of the United States takes on Loopy Godinez (9-3) of Mexico at 120-pound catchweight, Andre Fialho (16-6) of Portugal meets Joaquin Buckley (15-6) of the United States at welterweight and Hayisaer Maheshate (9-2) of China duels Viacheslav Borshchev (6-3) at lightweight. In addition, Diego Ferreira (17-5) of Brazil squares off against Michael Johnson (22-18) of the United States at lightweight.

Among the preliminary bouts, Karolina Kowalkiewicz (14-7) of Poland up against Vanessa Demopoulos (9-4) of the United States at women’s strawweight, Orion Cosce (8-1) versus Gilbert Urbina (6-3) in an all-American clash at welterweight and Ilir Latifi (17-8) of Sweden faceoff Rodrigo Nascimento (9-1) of Brazil at heavyweight. As well, Chase Hooper (11-3-1) of the United States and Nick Fiore (6-1) of the United States battle it out at lightweight.

Plus, Natalia Silva (14-5-1) of Brazil goes up against Victoria Leonardo (9-5) of the United States at women’s flyweight. Rounding up the action, Takashi Sato (16-6) of Japan and Themba Gorimbo (10-4) of Zimbabwe meet at welterweight. The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill airs live on Sunday, May 21.

UFC Fight Night: Dern vs Hill card

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo