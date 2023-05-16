A new date has been scheduled for Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr at AT&T Center at San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8. The contest pits WBA ‘Regular’ welterweight titleholder from Kaunas, Lithuania up against contender from Grand Prairie, Texas. The pair battles it out live on DAZN. Ticket information has been also announced today.

The bout, originally set for April 29 in Arlington, Texas, was postponed after Ortiz suffered a rhabdomyolysis flare-up due to long COVID and was forced to withdraw.

Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs) last fought in April 2022 in Arlington, Texas where he took the belt by split decision against Radzhab Butaev. In 2021, the 28-year-old fought Luis Collazo in a bout that ended in No Contest, due to a cut suffered by his opponent following an accidental head clash, and earned a unanimous decision against Thomas Dulorme.

Vergil Ortiz Jr (19-0, 19 KOs) was in action in August 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas where he stopped former European champion Michael McKinson in the ninth round and retained his WBO International welterweight belt. Before that, the 24-year-old KO’d Egidijus Kavaliauskas and Maurice Hooker in Round 8 and 7, respectively.

Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr tickets

Eimantas Stanionis vs Vergil Ortiz Jr tickets to witness all the action at AT&T Center at San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, July 8 go on sale Thursday, May 18 at 10 am CT.

Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.

Tickets are priced at $250, $150, $100, $75 and $50 not including applicable service charges, as per announcement sent out by Golden Boy.

The list of undercard bouts is expected to be announced shortly.

In Australia, Stanionis vs Ortiz Jr airs live on Sunday, July 9.