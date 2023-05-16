Ashton Sylve and Angel Rebollar battle it out in the main event at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida on Friday, May 26. The pair squares off in the scheduled for eight rounds bout headlining the first edition of “Most Valuable Prospects” live stream on DAZN. A lineup of undercard action has been announced today, pitting Kevin Hayler Brown against Julian Smith in the co-main event. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds with the WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title on the line.

Camaguey, Cuba-born Kevin Hayler Brown (2-0, 2 KOs) is looking for his third straight victory. The Las Vegas-based fighter won his previous bout in October 2022 also at Caribe Royale Orlando by TKO in the sixth round against Adriano Porfirio Ramirez. The 29-year-old made his pro boxing debut in August 2021 at the same venue, where he stopped Jose Alberto Gazo in Round 2.

Advertisements

Chicago Golden Gloves champion Julian Smith (6-1, 4 KOs) is looking for his second win in a row. Country Club Hills, Illinois’ 32-year-old last fought in July 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona where he scored a unanimous decision against Alfredo Escarcega.

Also on the card a six-round heavyweight clash between 2021 USA Youth National Champion Lorenzo Medina (6-0, 6 KOs) of Hialeah, Florida and Andrey Mangushev (7-0, 5 KOs). Plus, St. Louis, Missouri-born, Las Vegas-based two-time national amateur champion Jamar Pemberton (4-0, 4 KOs) faces a to be determined opponent in a four-rounder at middleweight.

The non-televised action at Caribe Royale Resort features Tayre Jones (9-0, 6 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida in a six-rounder at super lightweight and the native of Willimantic, Connecticut Ramiro De Jesus (3-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at super welterweight. As well, Antraveous Ingram (4-0, 2 KOs) of Kissimmee, Florida in a four-rounder at super welterweight and Venezuela’s Omar Rosales (2-0, 2 KOs) in a four-rounder at welterweight. In addition, Giovanni Louis of Winter Haven, Florida by way of Port-au-Prince, Haiti makes his pro boxing debut in a four-rounder at featherweight.

In the previously announced main event, Ashton “H20” Sylve (8-0, 8 KOs) of Long Beach goes up against fellow-Californian Angel Rebollar (6-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder at lightweight.

The current lineup can be found below. The finalized fight card is expected to be announced shortly.

Sylve vs Rebollar fight card

Main card

Ashton Sylve vs. Angel Rebollar, 8 rounds, lightweight

Kevin Hayler Brown vs. Julian Smith, 10 rounds, super lightweight – WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title

Lorenzo Medina vs. Andrey Mangushev, 6 rounds, heavyweight

Jamar Pemberton vs. TBA, 4 rounds, middleweight

Undercard

Tayre Jones vs. TBA, 6 rounds, super lightweight

Ramiro De Jesus vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Omar Rosales (Venezuelan boxer) vs. TBA, 4 rounds, welterweight

Antraveous Ingram vs. TBA, 4 rounds, super welterweight

Giovanni Louis vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

In Australia, Ashton Sylve vs Angel Rebollar airs live on Saturday, May 27.