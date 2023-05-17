San Francisco’s Devin Haney makes the second defense of his undisputed lightweight title against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko from Ukraine at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV. Kicking off the fight week, the fighters made their Grand Arrivals.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

Here is what Haney and Lomachenko had to say at Tuesday’s grand arrivals:

Devin Haney

“This is all a dream come true. I thank God for this every day. I watched fighters make their grand arrivals when I was a young kid. This is all a blessing, and I’m excited for Saturday night.”

“I’m going to put on a dominant victory. I’m going to go in there and impose my will on Loma and show the world how great Devin Haney really is, how versatile, how strong, how young, and how experienced I am in that ring.”

Vasiliy Lomachenko

“It will be very, very interesting. We have two different styles.”

“I believe that when you say something, you need to prove it. I have a lot of experience in boxing, and anything can happen during a fight.”

“I just think about what I need to do during a fight. And my goal is to become the undisputed champion of the world.”

In the 10-round junior lightweight co-main event, two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) square off in the rematch. Also on the card, Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) and Namibian contender Jeremia Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) duel in a 10-round lightweight clash.

On the top of the prelims, Australia’s Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) and Japan’s Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) meet in a battle of former world champions with the vacant WBO junior bantamweight world title on the line.

