Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko square off in a highly anticipated main event bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The contest pits San Francisco’s undisputed lightweight champion up against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-division champion from Ukraine. The world championship clash is scheduled for 12 rounds. The date and time when the fight airs live stream on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, May 21 at 10 am AEST.

In his previous bout last October, Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) scored a unanimous decision against George Kambosos Jr in their rematch in Melbourne, Australia. With the win he made the first successful defense of his title. “The Dream” came out on top and earned the undisputed crown in their first fight in June the same year, also in Victoria’s capital. Facing off Lomachenko, the 24-year-old undefeated champion competes in the U.S. for the first time since late 2021 and looks to retain his title.

Lomachenko (17-2, 11 KOs) was in action also last October, when he defeated Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision in New York. In 2021, the 35-year-old secured a UD against Richard Commey and the ninth-round stoppage of Masayoshi Nakatani. Challenging Haney, “Loma” is set to regain the world championship status and become a new undisputed 135-pound king.

The co-main event is a ten-round junior lightweight rematch between Oscar Valdez (30-1, 23 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico and Adam Lopez (16-4, 6 KOs) of Glendale, California. Former two-division world champion, Valdez stopped Lopez in the the seventh round of their first fight in 2019.

Among the Haney vs Lomachenko PPV undercard bouts, Raymond Muratalla (17-0, 14 KOs) of Fontana, California’s takes on Namibia’s former world title challenger Jeremiah Nakathila (23-2, 19 KOs) in a ten-rounder at lightweight. Also on the card, former world champions, Andrew Moloney (25-2, 16 KOs) of Melbourne, Australia and Japan’s undefeated Junto Nakatani (24-0, 18 KOs) battle it out in a 12-rounder for the vacant WBO junior bantamweight belt.

Plus, grandson of Muhammad Ali, Nico Ali Walsh (8-0, 5 KOs) of Chicago, Illinois and Danny Rosenberger (13-9-4, 4 KOs) of Warren, Ohio duel in an eight-rounder at middleweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 21. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST. The PPV price is $59.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 2 pm AEST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Sydney time (AEST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 10 am AEST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Melbourne time (AEST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 10 am AEST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Brisbane time (AEST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 10 am AEST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Perth time (AWST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 8 am AWST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Adelaide time (ACST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 9:30 am ACST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Hobart time (AEST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 10 am AEST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Canberra time (AEST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 10 am AEST.

Haney vs Lomachenko Darwin time (ACST)

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 9:30 am ACST.

Haney vs Lomachenko fight card

The full Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Devin Haney vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko, 12 rounds, lightweight – Haney’s undisputed lightweight title

Oscar Valdez vs. Adam Lopez, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Raymond Muratalla vs. Jeremiah Nakathila, 10 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

Andrew Moloney vs. Junto Nakatani, 12 rounds, junior bantamweight – vacant WBO junior bantamweight title

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Danny Rosenberger, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims

Emiliano Vargas vs. Rafael Jasso, 4 rounds, lightweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Desmond Lyons, 6 rounds, lightweight

Floyd Diaz vs. Luis Fernando Saavedra, 8 rounds, junior featherweight

Amari Jones vs. Pachino Hill, 6 rounds, middleweight