Search
Boxing

Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Advertisements

Haney defends undisputed lightweight title against Lomachenko at MGM Grand Garden Arena

San Francisco’s Devin Haney makes the second defense of his undisputed lightweight title against two-time Olympic gold medalist and former three-weight world champion Vasiliy Lomachenko from Ukraine at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, May 20. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds bout live on ESPN+ PPV. Two days before the clash, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Devin Haney vs Vasiliy Lomachenko live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

Get Haney vs Lomachenko full fight card.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingNewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

Top Stories

Advertisements

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Stream boxing live on DAZN

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2022 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097