Katie Taylor goes up against Chantelle Cameron in the main event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The contest pits undefeated undisputed lightweight champion and local favorite against unbeaten undisputed super lightweight champion from the UK. The pair squares off in the highly anticipated championship bout scheduled for 10 rounds. The date and time when the fight airs live stream in Australia is Sunday, May 21 at 4 am AEST.

In her previous bout last October, 36-year-old long-reigning undisputed lightweight champion Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) defeated Karen Carabajal by unanimous decision and retained her title in London. 31-year-old Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) of Northampton, England was in action in November 2022 when she lifted the undisputed super lightweight crown by unanimous decision against Jessica McCaskill in Abu Dhabi. Cameron makes the first defense of her title, while Taylor looks to become a two-division undisputed champion.

Advertisements

The 10-round co-main event features UK’s WBA super welterweight champion Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) of Doncaster, Yorkshire up against Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) of Bergen, Norway by way of Cartagena, Colombia. Also on the card, IBO super welterweight titleholder Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) of Newstead, Queensland, Australia by way of Kildare, Ireland defends his strap a 12-rounder against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) of Liverpool, England.

As well, Naas, Ireland’s Gary Cully (16-0, 10 KOs) and Mexico’s Jose Felix (39-6-1, 30 KOs) of Los Mochis, Sinaloa duel in a 10-rounder at lightweight. Plus, Grant Dennis (18-4, 3 KOs) of Chatham, Kent and Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) of Croydon, London meet in a 10-rounder at middleweight.

In addition, Jay McFarlane (14-7, 5 KOs) of Glasgow, Scotland goes up against Dublin’s Thomas Carty (5-0, 4 KOs) in an 8-rounder at heavyweight and London’s Maisey Rose Courtney (2-0) takes on Poland-born Kate Radomska (3-1) of Waterford, Ireland in a 6-rounder at flyweight. The full lineup can be found below.

How to watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Main Event on Kayo. The date is Sunday, May 21. The start time is scheduled for 4 am AEST. The PPV price is $29.95.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Taylor vs Cameron Sydney time (AEST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Sydney, NSW is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Taylor vs Cameron Melbourne time (AEST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Melbourne, VIC is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Taylor vs Cameron Brisbane time (AEST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Brisbane, QLD is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Taylor vs Cameron Perth time (AWST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Perth, WA is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 2 am AWST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 5:30 am AWST.

Taylor vs Cameron Adelaide time (ACST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Adelaide, SA is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 3:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am ACST.

Taylor vs Cameron Hobart time (AEST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Hobart, Tasmania is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Taylor vs Cameron Canberra time (AEST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Canberra, ACT is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 4 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:30 am AEST.

Taylor vs Cameron Darwin time (ACST)

Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron start time in Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 at 3:30 am ACST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7 am ACST.

Taylor vs Cameron fight card

The full Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron fight card looks as the following:

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor, 10 rounds, super lightweight – Cameron’s undisputed super lightweight title

Terri Harper vs. Cecilia Braekhus, 10 rounds, super welterweight – Harper’s WBA super welterweight title

Dennis Hogan vs. James Metcalf, 12 rounds, super welterweight

Gary Cully vs. Jose Felix, 10 rounds, lightweight

Caoimhin Agyarko vs. Grant Dennis, 10 rounds, middleweight

Thomas Carty vs. Jay McFarlane, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Kate Radomska, 6 rounds, flyweight

Paddy Donovan vs. TBA, 8 rounds, welterweight