Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron final pre-fight press conference

Newswire
Taylor challenges Cameron for undisputed super lightweight title at 3Arena in Dublin

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) looks to become a two-division undisputed champion when she faces undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) in the main event at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. The world championship clash is scheduled for ten rounds live stream on DAZN. Two days before the showdown, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference.

In the co-main event, Terri Harper (13-1-1, 6 KOs) defends her WBA super welterweight belt against Cecilia Braekhus (37-2, 9 KOs) in a ten-round bout. Also on the card, Dennis Hogan (31-4-1, 7 KOs) defends his IBO super welterweight title against James Metcalf (24-2, 15 KOs) in a twelve-rounder.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

Get Taylor vs Cameron full fight card.

Links to streaming, pay-per-view or ticketing platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

