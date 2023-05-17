Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron public workout

Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor (22-0, 6 KOs) moves up a weight class to challenge undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron (17-0, 8 KOs) in the ten-round main event live on DAZN from 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland on Saturday, May 20. Kicking off the Fight Week, the fighters host a public workout.

Also partaking in the workout, other fighters battling it out on the night, including Paddy Donovan, Caoimhin Agyarko, Jay McFarlane, Thomas Carty, James Metcalf, Dennis Hogan, Cecilia Braekhus, Terri Harper, Jose Felix and Gary Cully.

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Katie Taylor vs Chantelle Cameron live stream on Main Event on Kayo on Sunday, May 21.

Get the full fight card and start time.