UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, May 20. The date when the fight card airs live in Australia is Sunday, May 21.

In the five-round women’s strawweight main event bout, No. 8 ranked Mackenzie Dern (12-3) of Phoenix, Arizona goes up against No. 14 ranked Angela Hill (15-12) of Prince George’s County, Maryland. In the co-main event, Edmen Shahbazyan (12-3) and Anthony Hernandez (10-2) square off in an all-American clash at middleweight.

Also on the card, Loopy Godinez (9-3) of Mexico and Emily Ducote (12-7) of the United States meet at 120-pound catchweight. As well, Joaquin Buckley (15-6) of the United States faces Andre Fialho (16-6) of Portugal at welterweight. In addition, Hayisaer Maheshate (9-2) of China duels Viacheslav Borshchev (6-3) at lightweight. Plus, Michael Johnson (22-18) of the United States takes on Diego Ferreira (17-5) of Brazil at lightweight. The full lineup can be found below.

UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, May 20. The main card start time is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 73 Australia time, Dern vs Hill

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill live stream on UFC Fight Pass. The date is Sunday, May 21. The main card start time is scheduled for 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill from practically anywhere.

UFC Vegas 73 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 73: Dern vs Hill fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Emily Ducote vs. Lupita Godinez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Carlos Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Preliminary card

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Takashi Sato vs. Themba Gorimbo